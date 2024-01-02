The governor of Ogun state has given a new timeline for the commencement of operations in its gro-cargo airport

This comes after its missed earlier year-end date scheduled for the longest extended runway airport to start operation

The governor also gave an update on the infrastructural status of other facilities in the state to improve transportation and connectivity

Dapo Abiodun, the governor of Ogun State, has said that passenger operations will commence at the state’s agro-cargo airport in 2024.

Photo credit: Ogun govt, Thomas Barwick

Source: UGC

He said this in his New Year message to Ogun residents, assuring that the state would witness unprecedented infrastructure development in 2024.

According to the governor in a Cable report, his administration will redouble efforts to meet people’s needs. He added that this would be done with unwavering support, dedication, and inclusiveness.

Numerous challenges in 2023

Extending his appreciation to the citizens and residents of the state, Abiodun said there were numerous challenges tackled in 2023 through resoluteness and focus.

He explained that the state prioritised providing the required infrastructure, particularly in the transportation sector.

He added that the state has constructed over 500 kilometers of roads across the region to ensure improved transportation and connectivity.

The governor said that his administration’s commitment to equitable development is evident given that these works are spread across its 20 local government areas in the state.

He said,

“We have also embarked on a multi-modal transport master plan encompassing land, air, water, and rail modes of transportation.

“The Gateway Agro-Cargo Airport project initiated a little over two years ago is set to commence passenger and cargo operations in the first quarter of 2024. This world-class airport and economic enabler will provide over 25,000 job opportunities."

Earlier Legit.ng reported that Dapo Abiodun stated that the 'world-class airport' being built in the state will commence operations before the end of the year.

He said that the project, known as a 'PowerPoint' airport, was first conceived in 2006 when it was licensed as an airport.

Abiodun said that the airport is part of its multi-modal transport master plan. This means investors can travel from the state without going through traffic to access the Lagos airport.

“Finishing Touches”: FG Gives Fresh Update on Completion Status of Longest Runway Airport in Nigeria

Legit.ng reported that the federal government has assured that the Ogun state Agro-Cargo Airport is already in its final stage and will contribute to people's lives upon completion.

This is after Legit.ng reported that the governor of Ogun state, Prince Dapo Abiodun, revealed that the 'world-class airport' being built in the state will commence operations before the end of the year.

After going around the airport with Governor Abiodun, Wale Edun, the finance minister, told reporters that the project would serve as a game-changer for the state.

