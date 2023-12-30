The terror in the southeast has been labelled as an anti-Ndi-Igbo perpetrated by individuals whose personal interest is paramount to them

Vice President Kashim Shettima made this assertion on Friday, December 29, during his visit to Abi State

According to Shettima, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is poised to decimate all the terror threats in the southeast region

Bende, Abia - Vice President Kashim Shettima pledged on Friday, December 29, that President Bola Tinubu's government is committed to urgently addressing the security challenges in the South East.

In recent years, the region has experienced attacks by gunmen, resulting in casualties, property damage, and the abduction of residents.

During his visit to the Bende area of Abia State, Shettima expressed the President's concern about the economic impact of these assaults on the region and assured that efforts will be made to restore stability.

According to a statement issued by the Presidency, Shettima was quoted saying:

“He is acutely aware that our commitment to Nigeria’s future remains incomplete as long as we grapple with the sinister operations of economic saboteurs who masquerade as advocates for the Ndi-Igbo.

“That’s why he’s determined to utilize all available resources to ensure that the peace we’re establishing in this region is not cosmetic, and we can’t guarantee it unless all of us see through the falsehoods and propaganda that have become weapons against our unity.”

Shettima knocks individuals disrupting southeast unity

Shettima emphasised that the gruesome actions carried out by the individuals who have taken control of the southeast are motivated by personal gain and do not align with the aspirations of the Ndi-Igbo and the nation as a whole.

He asserted that the extremist factions causing turmoil in the area are not a result of the local population or individuals from other regions in Nigeria.

The Vice President maintained:

“The problem we are here to solve as a community, as an Umunna, is a creation of self-serving criminals who do not represent the interests of the Ndi-Igbo and Nigerians.

"Mr. President knows this better than all of us, and that’s why he has never held any group accountable for the infractions of law-breaking individuals who identify as their members. This, I believe, is the democracy we have all chosen.”

Shettima reveals method to end southeast crisis

Shettima believed that individuals causing disturbances in the southeast collaborated with those pursuing a dangerous political agenda.

Despite this, he asserted that efforts to undermine the achievements of the nation's past heroes would be unsuccessful.

Shettima emphasised that the dire situation could only be addressed by involving the people he described as the region's ears, legs, and mouths.

Additionally, during the event, Shettima received a title, Enyioma Ndigbo, on behalf of Tinubu, bestowed upon the President by the Chairman of the Abia State Council of Traditional Rulers, Eze Linus Mbah.

Tinubu, Shettima bag chieftaincy in Abia State

Meanwhile, the Peace in the South East Project was launched in Bende, Abia State, on Friday, December 29.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu was conferred the traditional title of Omeziri Igbo 1 at the auspicious event.

Similarly, Vice President Kashim Shettima was also bestowed with honourary chieftaincy of Enyioma Ndigbo 1.

