The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Abbas Tajudeen, praised the Igbo for their significant contributions to major investments

Despite acknowledging the southeast's economic strengths, Abbas expressed concern that agitations in the region have led to economic losses

The speaker urged Igbo leaders to engage with the federal government to address legitimate grievances

Legit.ng journalist Nurudeen Lawal has 8 years of experience covering activities of the National and State Assemblies

Bende, Abia state - The speaker of the House of Representatives, Abbas Tajudeen, has showered praises on the Igbo, saying they are behind major investments in Nigeria.

The lawmaker spoke at the launch of the Peace in the South East Project (PISE-P), a brainchild of the deputy speaker, Benjamin Kalu, on Friday, December 29, in Bende, Abia state.

The speaker of the House of Representatives, Abbas Tajudeen, said Igbos are behind major investments in Nigeria. Photo credit: @Speaker_Abbas

Source: Twitter

Abbas, however, lamented that despite the southeast’s economic strengths, agitations in the zone had caused it many losses, The Punch reported.

His words:

“A sizeable chunk of the major investments in many parts of Nigeria are Igbo-owned. Your contributions to the Nigerian economy, either through imports, business investments, or Diaspora remittances, among others, are indisputable."

How southeast should address grievances - Abbas

Speaking further, Abbas urged Igbo leaders to seek ways of interfacing with the federal government to address their legitimate grievances.

According to the speaker, peace in the southeast will translate to Nigeria's general peace and progress.

He lamented that the wave of insecurity in the southeast has crippled its socio-economic endeavours.

“From Aba to Adamawa and Enugu to Europe, Igbo are known to be entrepreneurial, resourceful, peace-loving, savvy, tenacious and peace-loving. That is the character of the Igbo. That is who you are. Three of your cities, Aba, Onitsha and Nnewi, are among the most industrialised in Nigeria," he said.

He lauded Kalu's PISE-P, noting that the project was borne out of his deputy’s deep love for the zone and profound concern over the rise of insecurity, according to a statement by his media aide, Musa Krishi.

Criminals terrorising southeast don’t represent Ndi-Igbo - Shettima

In a related development, Vice President Kashim Shettima pledged on Friday, December 29, that President Bola Tinubu's government is committed to urgently addressing the security challenges in the southeast.

In recent years, the region has experienced attacks by gunmen, resulting in casualties, property damage, and the abduction of residents.

During his visit to Bende, Shettima expressed the president's concern about the economic impact of these assaults on the region and assured that efforts would be made to restore stability.

Source: Legit.ng