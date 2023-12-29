The Peace in the South East Project was launched in Bende, Abia State, on Friday, December 29

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu was conferred the traditional title of Omeziri Igbo 1 at the auspicious event

Similarly, Vice President Kashim Shettima was also bestowed with honourary chieftaincy of Enyioma Ndigbo 1

Bende, Abia - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has been conferred the chieftaincy title of Omeziri Igbo 1 at the grand civic reception honouring Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Benjamin Kalu, held today.

Stanley Nkwocha, the spokesperson to the office of the Vice President, revealed in a statement on Friday, December 29 that the event marked the launch of the Peace in the South East Project in Bende, Abia state.

The event marked the launch of the Peace in the South East Project in Bende, Abia state. Photo Credit: Stanley Nkwocha

Vice President Kashim Shettima, accepting the title on behalf of the President, was also honoured with the chieftaincy title of Enyioma Ndigbo 1 by Abia State Council of Traditional Rulers Chairman Eze Linus Mbah.

Otti, Ganduje, Abbas, others attend chieftaincy event in Abia

Dignitaries present at the event included Gov. Alex Otti of Abia State, Gov. Hope Uzodinma of Imo State, Deputy Governor of Anambra State Gilbert Onyekachukwu Ibezim, Deputy Senate President, Senator Barau Jibrin, Speaker of the House of Representatives Hon. Tajudeen Abbas, National Chairman of the All Progressive Congress (APC) Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, Senator Osita Izunaso, Kano State APC Governorship Candidate, Alhaji Nasiru Gawuna, and former Minister of State for Mines and Steel Development, Chief Henry Ikoh.

Others include the Obi of Onitsha, His Royal Highness, Igwe Nnaemeka Achebe, the Ooni of Ife, His Royal Highness, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, Senator Rochas Okorocha, former Minister of Labour and Productivity, Chief Emeka Wogu, former Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Emeka Ihedioha, Former Chief of Army Staff Lt.-Gen. Azubuike Ihejirika, and many others.

Tinubu receives Abia Governor Otti, Soyinka in Lagos

In a recent update, President Tinubu engaged in discussions on critical national issues at his residence in Lagos, accompanied by Nobel Laureate Professor Wole Soyinka and Governor Alex Otti.

Governor Otti appealed for patience with the present administration, while Professor Soyinka mentioned his intention to comprehensively assess Tinubu's government at a reasonable time.

The confirmation of this development was shared by Dada Olusegun, the president's special assistant on social media, through a post on X.

