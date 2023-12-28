Muhammad Bello, the chairman of the Maiyama local government area of Kebbi state, has passed away

Bello's death was announced in a statement signed by the spokesperson to the Kebbi state governor, Ahmed Idris

According to the statement, Bello died at the Usmanu Dan Fodiyo University Teaching Hospital in Sokoto state in the early hours of Thursday

Birnin Kebbi, Kebbi - The Executive Chairman of the Maiyama Local Government Area of Kebbi State, Hon. Zayyanu Muhammad Bello, is dead.

Ahmed Idris, the spokesperson to the governor of Kebbi state, disclosed the death of the council chairman in a statement on Thursday, December 28, Daily Trust reported.

Chairman of Maiyama local government in Kebbi state is dead Photo Credit: Muhammad Bello

Source: Twitter

According to the statement, Honourable Bello died after a protracted illness.

Details of Kebbi's council chair that died on Thursday

Idris noted that the late council chairman died in the early hours of Thursday. It further disclosed that the chairman passed away at the Usmanu Dan Fodiyo University Teaching Hospital in Sokoto.

The statement reads:

“It is with great sadness that I announce the death of Hon. Zayyanu Muhammad Bello, Executive Chairman of Maiyama Local Government.

“He died early this morning at UDUTH Sokoto after a protracted illness.”

The statement further stressed that information regarding the burial arrangement of the late chairman will be communicated with the public in duo time.

What you should know about Kebbi state

Kebbi is one of the All Progressives Congress (APC) controlled states in the north-western part of the country.

The state governor, Nasir Idris, recently authorised the disbursement of over N1.7 billion for gratuity and death benefits to 745 retirees, including State, Local Government, and Local Government Education Authority employees, as well as contract staff.

The immediate past governor of the state, Atiku Bagudu, who was appointed by President Bola Tinubu as the minister of economic planning and budget.

