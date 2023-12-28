The toll of lives from the bandit attack on Christmas Eve in Plateau state has risen to 195

Senator Natasha Akpoti expressed her sorrow and sadness over the massacre, saying she could not celebrate Christmas with joy

She called on the federal government to intervene and prevent such tragedies from happening again

Senator Natasha Akpoti, who represents Kogi Central Senatorial District, has expressed her deep sorrow and sadness over the massacre of innocent people by bandits in Plateau state on Christmas Eve.

She grieved after the Police confirmed that 96 people were killed and 221 houses were burned by the bandits.

Senator asks federal government to prosecute the culprits behind Plateau attack. Photo Credit: @OfficialPDPNig/X

On Thursday, the state governor, Caleb Mutfwang, said on Channels TV Sunrise programme that the death toll had risen to 115.

According to a post by PDP official X handle (formerly Twitter) @OfficialPDPNig, the Senator lamented that she and others could not celebrate Christmas in peace and joy, knowing that people had lost their lives for no reason.

She then went on to call for the federal government's quick intervention to take control of the situation and to put in place measures that would ensure such tragedies do not recur in future.

The lawmaker also charged the government to find the culprits that perpetrated the act and bring them to book.

Victims of bandit attacks get mass burial

Recall Legit.ng has earlier reported that victims of bandit attacks in Plateau state on Christmas Eve have been given a mass burial.

The leader of the community stricken by the overwhelming assault condemned the act against unsuspecting innocent lives in the strongest terms. While netizens call for President Tinubu's immediate action to restore order.

Tinubu under fire as death toll of Plateau attack hits 195

In a piece of separate news, Legit.ng reported that the PDP, in a statement signed by its spokesperson Dele Ologunagba, claimed that President Tinubu has failed in his primary responsibility, which is to secure the lives of Nigerians.

The statement claimed that ever since Tinubu assumed office in May 2023, a total of 5,060 Nigerians have been killed, and 2,263 others abducted.

The PDP's statement reads:

"President Tinubu has practically abdicated his constitutional role as president and commander in-chief which is principally to ensure the security of lives and property thus abandoning Nigerians to terrorists, bandits, and marauders. Read more: https://www.legit.ng/politics/1570754-plateau-genocide-tinubu-fire-death-toll-hits-195/

