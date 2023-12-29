The convoy of a leader of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chris Uba, was Thursday night in Uga, Aguata local government area of Anambra state, attacked by gunmen.

Though he escaped in his bulletproof vehicle, two policemen were gunned down by the hoodlums, The Nation reported.

It was gathered that another politician who escaped by whiskers was the Labour Party’s governorship hopeful and former PDP governorship candidate in 2019 in the state, Valentine Ozigbo.

According to a source, the vehicles in Uba’s convoy were riddled with bullets.

The source said:

“We witnessed what happened. Chris Uba’s convoy ran into the men stationed at UGA junction, leading to a shootout.

“Uba was able to escape because he was riding in a bulletproof vehicle, but the policemen were not so lucky as they were killed.

“Val Ozigbo was coming back from Owerri with members of his family when he suddenly saw a convoy driving ferociously toward his own convoy, and attempting to edge him off the road. He quickly told his driver’s to clear off the road let the other convoy pass by.

“Shortly after they overtook Ozigbo, they ran into the gunmen at UGA junction who started shooting, and killed two police men. Ozigbo who parked while the incident was happening, later learnt that the convoy that was attacked was that of Uba.”

Recall that last year, another top politician in the state, Senator Ifeanyi Ubah’s convoy was equally attacked at Enugwu-Ukwu, Njikoka local government area, where four of his security men and two staff were killed by gunmen

