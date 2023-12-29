BREAKING: FG Releases 20 Motor Parks to Get 50% Slash on Transport Fares, Full List Emerges
The federal government has released a list of more motor parks where Nigerians can enjoy a 50% rebate on transport fares for return trips during the festive season.
This was announced on the X (formerly Twitter) account of the senior special assistant to the president on media and publicity, Temitope Ajayi, on Friday, December 29.
The government had promised to subsidise the travelling fees of passengers wishing to travel during the yuletide.
The 50% transportation rebate was initially expanded on Monday, December 25, as 128 road transport passengers on northern routes received a refund of 50% of their fares from one of the groups monitoring the implementation.
Here is a list of additional motor parks for a 50% rebate on transport fare
I. Lagos – Join from Oshodi Terminal 3
II. Abuja - Join from Jabi Park
III. Onitsha - Join from Umugo Park (Port Harcourt Road)
IV. Aba - Join from Abia Polytechnic, Aba
V. Kano - Join from Balmary Park, Ring Road/Maidugri Bypass, Hotoro
VI. Kaduna - Join from Mando Park (Lagos route),
VII. Join from Television Garage for Eastern route
VIII. Jos - Join from Gadabiu Luxury Park
IX. Enugu - (Abakiliki/Nsukka) - Join from Old Park in Enugu
X. Owerri - Join from Somachi Park
XI. Port Harcourt -. Join from Olu Obasanjo Ezenwata Park
XII. Sokoto - Join from Sokoto Central Park
XIII. Gombe - Join from Gombe Central Park
XIV. Zakibiam - Join from Heavy Duty Park
XV. Uyo - Join from The Young Shall Grow Park
XVI.Uyo - Join from Young Shall Grow Park (No.17 Mosignor Akpan Avenue,
XVII. Mbak Itam Itu, Akwa Ibom)
XVIII. Uyo - Join from The Young Shall Grow Park (No.17 Mosignor Akpan
XIX. Avenue, Mbak Itam Itu, Akwa Ibom)
XX. Gombe – Join at Gombe Line Park, Opposite Government House, Gombe.
