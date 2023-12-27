The former speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Ghali Umar Na’Abba, has died.

According to Leadership, Na'Abba was the second speaker of Nigeria's House of Representatives in the Fourth Republic. He died in the early house on Wednesday, December 27.

As of the time of writing this report, the circumstances surrounding his death were yet to be ascertained.

Na'Abba was elected in 1999 from Kano state as a member of the House of Representatives. A few months after his inauguration into the lower chamber, he was elected as the speaker of the Green Chamber following the resignation of speaker Salisu Buhari, who was also from Kano. Buhari resigned after finding himself in a certificate forgery scandal.

The late speaker, elected under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), led the national assembly between 1999 and 2003.

The Kano-born politician was born on September 27, 1958, in the Tudun Wada of Kano state. He died at 65 at the National Hospital in Abuja at about 3am.

Late Na'Abba lost his re-election bid after falling out with former President Olusegun Obasanjo in 2003.

In 2014, the former speaker of the House of Reps dumped the PDP for the All Progressives Congress (APC). Until his death, he played the role of political and public commentator.

