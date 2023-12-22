President Bola Tinubu ordered that the over 400,000 beneficiaries of the N-Power should be paid with their backlog stipends

The president's directive came at the end of the verification exercise carried out by the ministry of humanitarian affairs

It was said that Tinubu's directive, which was received on Saturday night, has brought about jubilations among over 400,000 beneficiaries

Tinubu’s directive followed the conclusion of a painstaking verification exercise initiated and concluded by the federal ministry of humanitarian affairs and poverty alleviation, Daily Nigerian reported.

Why President Tinubu orders N-Power stipends to be paid to beneficiaries

The president’s directive was said to have been received on Wednesday night, December 20, and has attracted jubilation from over 400,000 beneficiaries across the country.

Rasheed Olanrewaju Zubair, the Minister’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, in a statement on Friday, December 22

Announcing the release of funds, minister of humanitarian affairs and poverty, Betta Edu, said it was indeed a renewed hope for the Nigerian youths for the Christmas and New Year festivities.

Minister speaks on N-Power payments

The minister pointed out that President Tinubu’s interest in Nigerian youths was evidenced by the numerous policies and programmes of his administration largely tailored toward providing opportunities for them.

She said:

“I stayed awake with the NPOWER team till 3 am at the office to ensure NPOWER beneficiaries get paid before Christmas in line with the directive of the President.

“Now, I can confirm to you that the payment of N-Power beneficiaries has commenced and the evidence is in their bank accounts.”

She wished the beneficiaries who have been waiting this long due to the painstaking process of the verification exercise, a Merry Christmas and a prosperous New Year with their loved ones.

