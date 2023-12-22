The Ministry of Information and National Orientation has engaged the Nigerian Armed Forces in a discourse to help curb insecurity

The Minister, Mohammed Idris, received the Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa, who came on a courtesy visit

At the interactive session with the media, CDS Musa revealed that 140,000 terrorists have voluntarily surrendered

FCT, Abuja - The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, emphasised that fostering patriotism and nationalism is a crucial tactic to address and reduce violent crimes like banditry, kidnapping, and terrorism in the nation.

During a courtesy visit by the Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa, in Abuja on Friday, December 22, Idris highlighted the importance of instilling patriotism in citizens and promoting a strong national identity to unite against and deter violent criminal activities.

The minister received the chief of defence staff on Friday, December 22. Photo Credit: @FMINONigeria

Source: Twitter

He said:

“We need to go back to the drawing board and see where we got it wrong with the aim of getting it right this time around."

Idris emphasised that the negative impact of violent crimes has significantly harmed Nigeria's reputation, and, therefore, the ministry is responsible for altering and improving the country's perception.

The Minister highlighted the importance of effective information management in combating insurgency, emphasising the need for close cooperation between the ministry and the Military to construct a narrative that enhances national security and improves the country's standing.

Idris announced that the ministry is gearing up to initiate a national rebirth campaign, aiming to intentionally foster a renewed sense of patriotism among the populace.

The Minister urged the military to reinstate the initiative of incorporating journalists into military activities, aiming to offer direct observations from the operational field.

This move is intended to cultivate a well-informed and impartial narrative.

140,000 terrorists have surrendered - CDS Musa

Meanwhile, General Musa emphasised that their meeting with the Minister is part of their non-physical efforts to enhance collaboration between the military and the media.

He said:

“This is part of the lines of operations that we are conducting to build synergy between the Armed Forces and members of the public and there is nowhere to start better than where information emanates from.”

He appealed to the public for assistance in the collective fight against insurgency, terrorism, and banditry, underscoring the need for all Nigerians to unite against criminal elements threatening the nation's sovereignty.

General Musa highlighted the significance of strategic communication in combating terrorism, pointing out that many terrorists have been brainwashed into taking up arms against their own country.

Through strategic communication and advocacy, the military has successfully persuaded some terrorists to surrender, with approximately 140,000 individuals voluntarily turning themselves in.

General Musa noted a shift from ideological motivations to economic incentives, acknowledging the evolving nature of violent crimes. Criminals now engage in activities such as kidnappings and banditry to amass substantial financial gains.

Tinubu’s economic policies will start yielding growth in 2024 - Minister

Meanwhile, Nigerians have been told that President Bola Tinubu's "Renewed Hope Agenda" would soon yield positive results.

This was confirmed at a press briefing in Abuja organised by the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris Malagi.

He stated that strategic plans are in place to help foster these reforms that would rapidly benefit Nigerians.

