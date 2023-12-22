N-Power beneficiaries owed from the last government are being paid, handlers of the famed scheme have revealed

Betta Edu, minister of humanitarian affairs and poverty alleviation, assured owed N-Power beneficiaries across the nation that they will see their money in their accounts

Edu stated that the famed scheme is being restructured to ensure that the All Progressives Congress (APC) administration reduce unemployment and create jobs for Nigerians

FCT, Abuja - The federal government has said the N-Power beneficiaries are currently receiving their arrears.

This udpate was provided on Thursday, December 21, by the National Social Investment Management Systems (NASIMS), through its official Facebook page.

N-Power: "C2 beneficiaries being attended to" - NASIMS

NASIMS said N-Power batch C 2 beneficiaries are being attended to at the moment.

NASIMS' message reads:

"Kindly note, As payment is ongoing, C2 beneficiaries are being attended to at the moment. Keep following!"

In a similar vein, Betta Edu, minister of humanitarian affairs and poverty alleviation, said on Channels Television on Thursday night that the payment of arrears to beneficiaries which was started on Wednesday, December 20, will continue until the last person is paid.

She said:

“Presently, payment for N-Power is ongoing; we were in the office yesterday up until the early hours of this morning, just to ensure that young people get monies which they have been owed from the last government.

“So, N-Power beneficiaries across the nation, I am sure you can attest to the fact that you are seeing your money in your accounts and this process will continue until the last person who indeed has served is being paid.

“And of course, all of this is being restructured to ensure that we reduce unemployment and create jobs for Nigerians."

