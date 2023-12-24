The Lagos state government has shut down the popular Quilox nightclub located, Victoria Island, over alleged safety and other environmental infractions

Officials of the Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency (LASEPA) and the Lagos State Safety Commission (LSC) made this disclosure on their official X handle on Sunday, December 24

Legit.ng reports that both agencies warned social centres to ensure that their operations do not affect the safety and well-being of Lagosians

Victoria Island, Lagos state - A joint enforcement operation between the Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency (LASEPA) and the Lagos State Safety Commission (LSC) has sealed Quilox nightclub "over environmental and safety infractions".

Legit.ng learnt that Quilox was accused of not making adequate considerations towards the safety and wellbeing of their neighbours and citizens of the state during the Yuletide.

Quilox shut again

According to a tweet on Sunday, December 24, on the official X (formerly Twitter) handle of LASEPA, the agencies also warned the operators of Sol Beach, the good beaches, landmark beaches, and other social centres across the state.

It would be recalled that in an earlier press release, both agencies warned social centres to ensure that their operations do not affect the safety and well-being of other citizens. Subsequently, LASEPA and LSC vowed to sanction violators.

Legit.ng reports that it is not the first time that Quilox would be shut down. The nightclub has been closed temporarily several times.

On Sunday morning, December 24, an X user complained about how Quilox customers create traffic through their disorganised parking.

Lady arrested at Quilox

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nigerian humanitarian, Harrison Gwamnishu, stirred emotions online as he recently called out former house of representative member, Shina Peller, over the case of a young lady who was arrested at his Lagos nightclub, Quilox.

Gwamnishu noted that a young lady named Rita Anthony was arrested at Peller's Quilox club for illegally videoing some guests at the nightclub.

