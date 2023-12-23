Gusau, Zamfara - The Zamfara State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is demanding an apology from the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) following a contentious Instagram post implicating Governor Dauda Lawal in alleged fraud with former Minister of Petroleum Resources, Diezani Allison-Madueke.

Reportedly, the EFCC has removed the controversial story that quoted Diezani Allison-Madueke discussing money laundering allegations against her.

The anti-graft agency pulled down the controversial post about Governor Dauda Lawal. Photo Credit: Zamfara State Government

Source: Facebook

The social media post, which claimed the former minister spoke in a UK interview, was deleted from the EFCC's official Instagram handle.

In a statement released on December 23, the PDP's state publicity secretary, Alhaji Aliyu Bello Oando, highlighted that Governor Dauda Lawal was acquitted of all corruption charges by Nigeria's Supreme Court on March 12, 2021.

Alhaji Oando expressed disappointment in the EFCC for allowing the dissemination of fake news on its platform, emphasising that the Supreme Court had dismissed the EFCC's appeal against Governor Dauda Lawal in 2021 and ordered the release of the N9,080,000,000.00 seized from him.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

He said:

“Pulling down the fake story is not sufficient. The anti-corruption body should issue a disclaimer and promptly apologise for this avoidable and costly unprofessionalism.”

Earlier, Legit.ng reached out to a source to Governor Lawal to confirm the authenticity of the allegation stated in the story that the EFCC pulled down.

The source said:

"It is fake news peddled through the Instagram page of EFCC, but they have removed it since.That exposes the sneaky motive behind it.They will tender an apology soon."

Source: Legit.ng