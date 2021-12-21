A Nigerian lawmaker, Shina Peller, recently took to the stage himself and wowed many guests in his popular Quiloz Lounge

The event was the 8th-anniversary celebration of Quilox Lounge, a very popular upscale nightclub in Lagos

During the event, Peller was seen on stage performing Burna Boy's verse on Ayepo Remix and his fans online cannot get enough of it

Popular lawmaker, Shina Peller, left the hallowed chambers of the National Assembly to attend an event at his Quilox Lounge, Lagos and he wowed the audience with his performance.

It was the 8th-anniversary celebration of Quilox, a popular upscale nightclub in Lagos. Peller did not just want to show his presence by taking a front seat, he grabbed a mic and joined in the stage performance.

He gave a good performance, lyricising Burna Boy's verse on Ayepo Remix. His fans are not done talking about his surprise outing as many of them are still gushing over it online.

In a video shared on Instagram by Goldmynetv, Peller who represents Iseyin/Itesiwaju/Iwajoecstaticallywa/Kajola Federal Constituency of Oyo state was seen singing happily and ecstatically.

Fans and social media users react

@wonderfulspicy

"Egbon Shinapeller na you go be the first African artist to perform for us at MSG."

@prince_royelx

"He was an artist back in Days of Daddy Shocky."

"iniesta_serena

"The House of Assembly and House reps will come for him now... They will say he bridges their law."

@omyleggy

"Did he vote for or against electronic transmission of results?"

@thearovibe

"What is doing with walking stick . I no won hear say something something sup o."

