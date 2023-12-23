Justice Joy Unwana, the abducted judge in Akwa Ibom State, has been freed by her abductors, reports have confirmed

A statement released by the government house in the state confirmed this development to the press

Governor Umo Eno, who reacted to this development, thanked the security agencies for ensuring the judge's safety

Uyo, Akwa Ibom - The abducted Judge of the Akwa Ibom State Judiciary, Justice Joy Unwana, has been freed following her kidnapping on Monday night.

In a statement from the Government House in Uyo, Justice Unwana, joined by Governor Umo Eno, thanked God for her safe return.

The Akwa Ibom State government confirmed the freedom of Justice Unwana. Photo Credit: Governor Umo Eno

Governor Eno thanked security agencies for their swift response and commitment to their responsibilities.

Governor Eno reassured the public that his administration is committed to ensuring the state remains inhospitable to criminals.

Governor Eno's message to security agencies

He urged security forces to intensify their monitoring efforts to safeguard the well-being of the citizens.

The governor expressed gratitude to the Ministry of Internal Security for their effective coordination and utilisation of local intelligence in addressing security concerns.

While expressing sympathy for the judge's challenging experience, Governor Eno reassured her that divine intervention spared her life and that God would duly compensate her.

Highlighting that the overall security of the state remained intact, he asserted that the recent incident was an isolated case and would be dealt with decisively, ensuring that those accountable would face legal consequences.

Justice Unwana acknowledged the governor's concern and efforts to rescue her.

She recounted her distressing encounter, hoping that no one else would have to endure a similarly dreadful situation.

Legit.ng had earlier reported that gunmen kidnapped Justice Unwana in the Oron local government area (LGA) of Akwa Ibom state.

Justice Uwanna, her driver Justice Uwanna's police orderly, was killed during the attack on Monday night, December 18, 2023.

The NBA chairman of the Oron branch, Torosco Eyene, confirmed the incident to the press on Tuesday, December 19.

Source: Legit.ng