Ondo police have arrested the manager of a hotel where a man died after having sex with his girlfriend

SP Funmilayo Odunlami-Omisanya, the Ondo police command's spokesperson confirmed to newsmen and hinted that the girlfriend of the deceased was also arrested

Meanwhile, the deceased, Akintomowo reportedly lost his life after allegedly having a sex romp with a woman suspected to be his girlfriend, in a hotel on Sunday

Ondo state, Akure - Two persons have been arrested in connection with the death of a man, identified simply as Abiodun Akintomowo in Ondo town, Ondo state.

The public relations officer of the Ondo state police command, SP Funmilayo Odunlami-Omisanya, disclosed this to newsmen in Akure on Tuesday, January 23, 2024, Channels TV reported.

Who is Akintomowo and how did he die at Ondo Hotel?

According to the police spokesperson, Akintomowo was said to have died after allegedly having a sex romp with a woman suspected to be his girlfriend in a hotel located in the Akinjagunla area of the town, on Sunday, January 21.

Police arrest hotel owner, deceased's girlfriend

She, however, did not reveal the identity of the suspects but said one of the suspects was a girlfriend of the deceased, while the second suspect was the owner of the hotel where the incident happened, PM News report added.

The police spokesperson said:

“The man (deceased) was not feeling alright after the sexual intercourse with the lady in the hotel, so he was rushed to the hospital and later died. The two suspects are still in our custody.”

Omisanya noted further the remains of the deceased had been deposited at the morgue in a hospital in the town.

Eyewitness gives account

According to Vanguard newspaper, the deceased was a civil servant. An eyewitness who pleaded anonymity disclosed that the deceased's girlfriend raised the alarm after he had collapsed in the hotel room.

According to him:

”The woman raised the alarm after realizing that the man collapsed, the manager of the hotel and some residents raced to the scene and made frantic efforts if they could revive him. But he was later confirmed dead by the doctors who attended to him."

Rivers: Woman stabs married man to death over demand for more sex

In another related development, Legit.ng reported that twenty-six-year-old Sarah Nwankpo has been arrested for stabbing her male friend, Igbodike Anthony to death in Port Harcourt, Rivers state.

According to Vanguard, Sarah sneaked out of her boyfriend, Joe Ibanga’s place for the deceased’s residence on December 22, 2023, where the tragic incident occurred.

Sarah explained that she met Igbodike in 2017 when she was staying in Enugu before she moved to Port Harcourt in August 2023.

Man kills 75-year-old wife for refusing to sleep with him

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that an 84-year-old man in Edo state, Gabriel Ahuwa, was arrested by the police for allegedly killing his 75-year-old wife for refusing to sleep with him.

The state police spokesperson, SP Chidi Nwabuzor, disclosed this while parading Ahuwa and 197 other suspects.

