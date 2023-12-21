The Nigerian Police, Oyo State Command, has dismissed two constables for attempting to extort a Dutch tourist

Reports by the police confirmed that the disgraceful incident transpired in November 2023 along Moniya-Iseyin Road

The officers were dismissed on Thursday, December 21, at the police headquarters in Ibadan, Oyo State

Ibadan, Oyo - The Nigerian police have terminated the services of two special constables who were recorded on video soliciting money from a Dutch motorcyclist in November.

Jimoh Lukmon and Kareem Fatai were on duty along the Moniya-Iseyin road in Oyo State when they were captured in a viral video asking for money from the tourist, who informed them of her journey to Abuja.

On Thursday, December 21, at a ceremony in the state police headquarters, Commissioner of Police Hamzat Adebola announced their dismissal, and they were promptly removed from their positions.

As seen in the video of their dismissal, the officers were decapped as two other officers removed their uniforms on the order of the police commissioner.

Adebola in his pronoucement said:

"With this development, I think you don't need to match them because they don't belong to any organisation to match anymore.

"Let them just walk out quietly. Ordinarily, they should have been prosecuted, but we let that go because they are not regular police officers."

Netizens react to dismissal of police constables

The dismissal of corrupt police constables also sparked a lot of comments from netizens who slammed them for disgracing the badge and the integrity of Nigeria as a nation.

@TemiBeedie wrote:

"Good development now they can go and start farming to contribute to our food supply."

@politehenry wrote:

"In as much as I don't support any form of extortion of any kind, the step taken by Oyo state commissioner of police is too harsh, dismissal shouldn't be an option.

"Those guys have known much about the NPF , dismissing them is complicating our security intelligence system."

@DrTambari wrote:

"They are the scapegoats. Others are not saints."

@Alamsonjr wrote:

"I feel bad for the sake of their families. But if we must make progress, that is the way to go. Let's hope others in the same habit will learn from this."

