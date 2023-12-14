Nigerians have been told that they have the fundamental right to make videos and take pictures of police officers on duty

The national spokesperson of the Nigeria Police Force, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, revealed this on social media while replying to a netizen

He stated that every police officer in the country is aware of the stipulated guidelines of the right of citizens to capture them on duty

The Public Relations Officer of the Nigeria Police Force, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, has confirmed that citizens have the right to record police officers during their duty.

This affirmation comes in response to an X handle, @Boy_Cyril, who alleged being extorted by the police for filming them during a stop-and-search operation.

@Boy_Cyril wrote:

“Sir, is it a crime to video during stop and search because I had to pay N10,000 for those officers to give me back my phone after taking it forcefully from me just now.”

“You can video or take pictures of policemen on duty", says Police spokesperson

Adejobi clarified that recording or photographing police personnel during their duty is not against the law.

The police spokesperson replied:

“You can video or take pictures of policemen on duty. We have said it severally. There is nothing wrong with that.

“Every policeman knows that videoing and taking pictures of them on duty is allowed and permitted. Those who attack or harass people for such are just deviants and recalcitrant and unprofessional. Or have you seen any of them telling you he’s not aware?

“They all know. It’s like a case of a criminal who knows committing crimes is criminal and punishable, yet he does it until he’s caught.”

