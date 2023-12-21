Justice Jummai Sankey Jo, a nominee for a place in the Supreme Court, has caused a buzz on social media

She became a centre of controversy on social media when she referred to senators as her husband during her screening at the Red Chamber

While many criticised her for commenting in such a manner to seek favour, others labelled it as a sign of respect and value for culture

FCT, Abuja - During her Senate screening for the Supreme Court justice position, Jummai Sankey Jo, the presiding justice of the Court of Appeal, Owerri division, referred to Kaduna State Senators as her "husbands."

This statement was made during her appearance before lawmakers on Wednesday, December 20 and was captured in a video on X, formerly Twitter.

She said:

“I come from Plateau State. I have noticed that I don’t have any representative backing me here. But, my state by marriage is Kaduna State.”

Sankey, one of the 11 nominees, expressed concern about the absence of any lawmaker from her home state of Plateau among the committee members.

However, she found comfort in the presence of a senator from Kaduna State, asserting that her husband is from Kaduna, and consequently, the Kaduna lawmakers are also considered her husbands.

Netizens react to nominees' comment

Meanwhile, there were several reactions to the comment of the Supreme Court nominee on social media.

@Jonehmk wrote:

"So, how will you discharge a fair judgement when one of your husbands cut his hands in cookie jar with any member of the public?"

@niyiogunkoya wrote:

"See a judge patronizing senators in Nigeria. This is a woman who probably has a master degree in law, and here she is patronizing (some) primary school certificate holders. I mean, like @MBuhari. Shame on you all."

@victorumesi, in defence of the nominee, wrote:

"She was particularly talking about the current Senator and his kinsmen from the same Local Govt area in Kaduna State as her husband."

Similarly, @Hola_Bishop wrote:

"Referring to the senator from her district. African culture. Inlaws are regarded as husbands. no big deal here."

Tinubu writes Senate to confirm 11 as Supreme Court justices

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that President Bola Tinubu wrote to the senate to consider and confirm 11 nominees as the justices of the Supreme Court.

The president's list cut across the six regions of the country, with South-East and North Central having three nominees each.

Also South-West and North-West have one nominee each and confirmed, it would become the first time in the history that the Supreme Court justices will complete 21 as stipulated by the law.

