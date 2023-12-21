The Catholic bishops in Nigeria, under the umbrella of the CBCN, have said the Catholic teaching on marriage remained unchanged

In their reactions to the directive by Pope Francis that Catholic priests should bless same-sex marriage, they gave four reasons for going against the Vatican's rulings

According to the Christian body, the directive of the Pope to bless same-sex marriage was against God's law, the church's teachings, among others

Ibadan, Oyo - The Catholic Bishops Conference of Nigeria (CBCN) has explained four reasons why Pope Francis' directive is that Catholic bishops should bless same-sex marriage.

On Monday, December 18, Pope Francis approved a judgment that allowed Catholic priests to bless same-sex couples, stating that it would not legalise situations that are far from regular. It would be a sign that God welcomed everyone.

But the CBCN on Thursday, December 21, said the directive from the Vatican would not stand as far as Nigeria is concerned, citing four reasons, The Nation reported.

Reasons Nigerian Catholics reject Pope Francis's directive on same-sex marriage

According to the CBCN, the four reasons why the Pope's directive will not stand are listed below:

It is against God's law. It is against the teachings of the Church. It is against the laws of Nigeria. It is against the cultural sensibility of Nigerians

The Bishops made this known in a statement they made available to journalists in Ibadan, the Oyo state capital.

Most Rev. Lucius Ugorji and Most Rev. Donatus Ogun, the CBCN President and Secretary, signed the statement along with a few other executives of the Christian body.

The religious leaders maintained that the teachings of the Catholic Church on marriage have not changed.

Their statement reads in part:

“There is, therefore, no possibility in the church of blessing same-sex unions and activities that will go against God’s law, the teachings of the church, the laws of our nation and the cultural sensibilities of our people."

