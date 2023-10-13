The Catholic Priest of the St. Joseph Catholic Church Jootar, in the Ukum LGA of Benue State, Reverend Father Faustinus Gundu, has reportedly died during a thunder strike

Another version of the story said the cleric slumped and died while trying to pick up his towel on the linen when the rain initially started

The police confirmed the death of the religious leader but could not ascertain if it was due to the thunder strike or he slumped and died

Makurdi, Benue - Tragedy has visited Benue State as thunder reportedly killed the Parish Priest, Reverend Father Faustinus Gundu of St. Joseph Catholic Church Jootar, in Ukum Local Government Area in the state

According to Daily Trust, the incident was yet to be verified by the authorities local sources narrated a dual version of the incident.

Police confirms death of Catholic Priest in Benue Photo Credit: Nigeria Police Force

Source: Twitter

How Benue Catholic Priest dies

There was a version which says the cleric, who was popularly known as Albino, was killed by lightning and thunder while the rain was falling in the early hours of Thursday, October 12, while another version said that the spiritual leader slumped and died.

However, the witnesses claimed that the late priest rushed out to pick a towel outside his house from the linen when the rain started, but he slipped and fell. Adding that was when he hit his head on a hard surface which eventually led to his death.

It was learnt that the late cleric was not with anyone when the incident happened, and he was there on the floor while the rain lasted.

Police speak on Benue Catholic Priest death

Some of the locals said he was dead as of the time he was discovered and tried to be helped out.

SP Catherine Anene, the police public relation officers in Benue State, confirmed the incident to newsmen in Makurdi, the state capital.

However, the police authority could not confirm whether he slumped and died or his demise was as a result of the thunder strike.

