Itire, Lagos state - The Itire-Ikate Local Council Development Area (LCDA), led by Hon Ahmed Olanrewaju Apatira, organised a graduation programme on Tuesday, December 19, for its 2023 Summer Skill Training students.

The Women Affairs and Poverty Alleviation (WAPA) Skill Acquisition CentreSkill Acquisition Centre, a brainchild of the executive chairman, Hon Apatira, organised the Summer Skill Training.

At the event held at the Itire-Ikate LCDA premises in Lagos on Tuesday, hundreds of students who successfully participated in the programme were presented with Competency Certificates.

Outstanding students were also presented with numerous pieces of equipment to enable them to set up their businesses after acquiring the skills.

The students, over 350, were trained in four major sought-after skills: tailoring, hairdressing, catering, and cosmetology and make-up.

Why we organised the skill acquisition training - Apatira

Speaking with Legit.ng, Hon Apatira said the training was organised to empower women and youths so they can be self-reliant and take care of themselves and their families.

Noting that not everyone will get white-collar jobs, the Itire-Ikate LCDA boss said training in tailoring, catering and other highly sought-after skills is an effective empowerment scheme.

He added that the initiative will also contribute to the development of the economy of the Itire-Ikate LCDA and Lagos state in general.

According to Apatira, the Itire-Ikate LCDA, under his watch, is creating an enabling environment for people to become employers of labour who would create businesses and opportunities for themselves, their families, and others.

Go and prosper - Jimba tells beneficiaries

In her remarks, Mrs Yetunde Jimba, the vice chairperson of the Itire-Ikate LCDA, told the graduating students to “go and prosper” as they have been empowered with the right skills.

“I congratulate you for making yourself available for the development of our community,” Mrs Jimba said.

“To whom much is given, much is expected. Having given you the training and the support, we expect you to excel in your endeavours. Go and prosper”.

She added that training youths and women in Itire-Ikate LCDA will contribute to the development of the nation’s economy and reduce poverty and violence.

The Itire-Ikate LCDA vice chairperson thanked the instructors for imparting useful knowledge to the students.

Make quality products, instructor tells graduands

Advising the graduates on success as entrepreneurs, Mrs Oluwakemi Adeniyi, one of the instructors, said it is important to make quality products and render quality service.

She also advised the graduates to market their skills at any given opportunity.

“Keep talking, tell people what you are doing,” she said.

Mrs Adeniyi urged the graduates not to squander their profit but reinvest it in their businesses.

“Don’t eat everything. Don’t squander your gains. It’s important to save and re-invest in your business,” she added.

“Determination is key. Discipline is also important, May the Lord prosper you as go.”

According to Mrs Adeniyi, the graduates can use their certificates to obtain interest-free loans from the Lagos state government to set themselves up.

Itire-Ikate LDCA empowerment scheme: Beneficiaries speak

Mrs Esther Agbeke Adeisa, 77, is one of the beneficiaries. She learned tailoring under the empowerment scheme.

The septuagenarian who emerged as the best-graduating student was presented with a sewing machine.

The widow told Legit.ng how she achieved the feat despite her old age.

“Whatever you are willing to do, you will put your mind to it. Since childhood, I have always been fascinated by how the sewing machine works and wanted to know how to operate it.”

Mrs Adeisa added that she enjoyed the training, adding that she is ready to start using the skill to make money if she can get help to rent a shop.

“The training was interesting. I enjoyed it. If I get help to rent a shop, I want to use the skills I have learned to sew clothes for people and make money. I would also like to transfer the skill to my grandkids," she said.

Dada Moyinoluwa, another beneficiary, spoke about her experience:

“Our instructor is very nice. When she wants to teach you, she will come down to your level.

“It was a very nice experience. Starting from the time I started till I finished and even being here graduating," she said.

Moyinoluwa, who is also one of the best-graduating students, learned Cosmetology and Make-Up.

“I didn’t even expect what they gave me as gifts. I saw a blow dryer, straightener, mannequin. I am just so happy and very grateful,” she told Legit.ng.

Moyinoluwa also spoke about her plans after learning the skill.

“I have actually started (working). I go to people's houses and parties for makeovers. When I get to school next year, I plan on starting my own business, even if it’s not a big shop at the beginning even if it's from the house.

“I plan on empowering myself from school using the equipment they have given me. Thanks to the local government for the gifts,” she said.

Lagos government launches N750m market money

In a related development, development, the Lagos state government has launched N750 million Lagos Trader Moni to assist market women and men and ensure ease of business.

The state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, who launched the scheme, also opened the first Mid-level Agro-produce Hub in the Idi-Oro area of Mushin.

Speaking at the hub's opening, the governor said 15,000 beneficiaries would benefit N50,000 each in the first phase of the Lagos State Market Money, with 200 beneficiaries benefitting from each local government in the state.

