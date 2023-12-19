Governor Umar Bago has ordered all civil servants in Niger state to stop wearing native attires to offices

Bago said native attires such as “kaftans and babanriga” will no longer be allowed from Monday to Thursday.

The APC governor warned that civil servants who flout the order would be “dismissed from service”

Niger state, Wushishi - Niger state civil servants have been barred from wearing native attires to offices.

Governor Umar Bago said native attires such as “kaftans and babanriga” must not be worn at offices from Monday to Thursday, TheCable reported.

He stated this during a presentation of land development and preparation equipment at the Brains and Hammers Rice City in Wushishi LGA of the state on Monday, December 18.

The governor warned that civil servants who flout the order would be “dismissed from service”.

He added that workers who wish to wear native attires should resign from service.

“From Monday, we will issue an order preventing civil servants from wearing kaftan and Babanriga to work between Monday and Thursday. No Babanriga, No Kaftan, we are here to work,”

“Anybody who wants to wear Babanriga should resign. We are also going to engage in serious farming activities going forward.”

