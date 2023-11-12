Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9-year-experience covering public journalism

Ibadan, Oyo state - A United Kingdom (UK)-based Nigerian pastor, Paul-Kayode Simon Joash, has been reportedly remanded in the correctional facility, Agodi, Ibadan, Oyo state.

Joash, who is the senior pastor of The Great House Nation Church, was confined to Agodi prison for allegedly defrauding at least three people of N305 million, The Nation newspaper reported on Sunday, November 12.

Although UK-based, Pastor Joash leads a church in Ibadan, Oyo state. Photo credit: Paul-Kayode Simon Joash

Prominent pastor, Simon Joash under fire

The fund was reportedly meant to procure a certificate of sponsorship for those intending to migrate to the UK for healthcare jobs.

He was said to have failed to provide certificates to the people one year later.

The cleric was arrested in his church by police officers following complaints by the said victims.

The preacher was accused of obtaining a total of N305,882,500 from all his alleged victims.

Also, the complainants claimed Pastor Joash is fond of sneaking in and out of Nigeria to evade them.

Pastor Joash arraigned

Meanwhile, the Oyo state police command reportedly arraigned Joash on a 10-count charge bordering on obtaining money under pretence.

According to The Nation, when he was arraigned at a magistrate court in Ibadan on Monday, October 30, Joash pleaded ‘not guilty’ to the charges.

He was admitted to N10 million bail with two sureties in like sum who must be gainfully employed and must be ready to deposit their international passports. One of the sureties must also have property in Iyaganku GRA, Ibadan.

As of the time of this report, it is unclear if he has met up with his bail condition that would ensure his release. However, it is understood that his case has been adjourned to Monday, December 18, for mention.

