NAFDAC has called for the need to correct the ongoing rejection of Nigerian food in the UK

NAFDAC DG said this is due to exporters' non-compliance with advising standards

She said that all exported food goods were processed without the required testing

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has implemented measures to resolve concerns about the ongoing rejection of Nigerian foods exported abroad.

The poor quality of food goods exported from Nigeria, according to NAFDAC, has drawn a lot of criticism in global markets.

BusinessDay reported that numerous culinary items have been turned down as a result of this.

NAFDAC DG said some of the reasons why Nigerian food items are rejected in the United Kingdom are due to non-compliance with advising standards. Photo Credit: Wilpunt, Pinterest

Source: Getty Images

Why Nigerian foods are rejected

According to Mojisola Adeyeye, director-general of NAFDAC, some of the reasons why Nigerian food items are rejected in the United Kingdom are due to non-compliance with advising standards provided by the organization and a lack of compliance with minimal hygienic procedures.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Adeyeye also revealed that this year, 68 different Nigerian food products were turned down in the UK and other EU nations. However, due to inadequate reporting mechanisms, this figure might be greater.

She bemoaned the fact that practically all exported food goods were processed without NAFDAC performing the required testing.

She said:

“The challenges bedeviling the export process of NAFDAC regulated products, especially, assuring safety and quality status of food exports in Nigeria, has been traced to non-compliance with advisory guidelines established by NAFDAC to encourage participatory exports.

“Almost all exported food products are processed without statutory testing by NAFDAC. Therefore, it is not surprising that all the items exported without NAFDAC quality control and safety tests are rejected,”

Adeyeye disclosed that the UK Food Standard Agency and the regulatory body had worked together to put measures in place to prevent the rejection of Nigerian food goods on the global market.

Six regulatory measures to be implemented

To address the issue, the agency announced that it would start six regulatory measures, including the immediate implementation of NAFDAC Good Manufacturing Practises (GMP), Good Hygienic practices (GHP), and Laboratory testing such as mycotoxin, pesticide residue, and heavy metals certification for regulated food and drug products.

On some of these products, NAFDAC said it would also carry out the National Export Supervision Scheme (NESS), which is run by the Pre-shipment Inspection Agents (PIAs) chosen by the Federal Government.

Other actions listed included engaging the Comptroller General of Customs as the new administrator of the Nigeria Single Window Trade site and including NAFDAC in the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) export proceed (NXP) form processing.

Adeyeye revealed that the regulation was already posted on NAFDAC's website and that exporters, trade groups, and professional bodies had received an electronic copy for their feedback. The next 60 days would be spent in this process, which began on October 11th.

Recall that NAFDAC earlier warned Nigerians about a killer cough syrup in Nigeria known as NATURCOLD.

NAFDAC Speaks on Erisco's Nagiko Tomato Mix Registration Status, Sugar Content

The registration status of Eriscofoods' Nagiko Tomato Mix has been officially verified by the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), Legit.ng reported.

This confirmation arrives amidst an ongoing disagreement between the company and a customer, Chioma Egodi, who recently posted a product review alleging excessive sugar in Erisco Food's Nagiko Tomato Mix.

Miss Egodi's review caused the product manufacturer to petition the Police for her arrest, demanding a public apology or face a N5 billion suit.

Source: Legit.ng