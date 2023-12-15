The Coalition of Unemployed Youths in Nigeria (CUYN) has commended the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Dr Betta Edu, for her consistent advocacy for skill acquisition and entrepreneurial development among Nigerian youth.

The group lauded her tireless commitment to nation-building and endeavours to realize President Bola Tinubu's Renewed Hope Agenda.

Betta Edu's performance since she assumed office as minister has been lauded by the Unemployed Youths in Nigeria. Photo Credit: Segun Adeyemi

Source: Original

According to the Coalition, Minister Edu has shown unwavering dedication to alleviating the challenges faced by unemployed youth in the country.

During a press conference in Abuja on Friday, December 15, the convener, Comrade Adamu Adamu, highlighted Edu's implementation of various initiatives designed to empower youth and provide them with opportunities to succeed.

Adam observed that Edu demonstrated outstanding leadership abilities centred on integrity, accountability, and inclusiveness.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

He said:

"The new wave of Renewed Hope Agenda, spearheaded by Dr Betta Edu has taken us by surprise. This particular wave of Renewed Hope Agenda has provided a glimmer of hope for the unemployed youth in Nigeria.

"From skills acquisition programs to entrepreneurship support, these initiatives have played a vital role in equipping us with the necessary tools to secure a better future."

The coalition commended the minister for demonstrating outstanding leadership abilities in her position and playing a crucial role in establishing collaborations with various local and global entities, including the World Bank and the International Labour Organization.

They urged Edu to persist in her current approach until a significant portion of the country's youth population is actively involved.

Source: Legit.ng