The acting director of the Renewable Energy Department of the Energy Commission of Nigeria, Alhassan Musa, has been remanded in prison

Justice A.Y. Shafa of the Federal High Court, Abuja, gave the order over alleged N3.8 million contract fraud

Musa was arrested by EFCC operatives for collecting the said amount with a promise of offering the petitioner a contract

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro and government policy

FCT, Abuja - The acting director of the Renewable Energy Department of the Energy Commission of Nigeria, Alhassan Musa, has been accused of defrauding one Alhaji Musa Baba of N3.8 million in a failed contract award.

Musa was arraigned on three-count charges bordering on obtaining money by pretence before Justice A.Y. Shafa of the Federal High Court Gwagwalada, Abuja on Wednesday, December 13, 2023.

EFCC arraigns Energy Commission Director for N3.8m contract fraud Photo Credit:@officialEFCC

Source: UGC

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) disclosed this via its X page (formerly known as Twitter) @officialEFCC

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

EFCC operatives arrested Musa after the petitioner reported him for collecting N3.8m on January 21, 2019.

“With a promise of offering him a contract for the rehabilitation of Jetropha Farms Karshi for BioDiesel production which he since did not fulfil.”

He pleaded not guilty to all three count charges when they were read to him, after which the judge granted him bail in the sum of N1 million with one surety in like sum.

Justice Shafa, however, ordered that the suspect be remanded in Kuje Correctional Service till February 22, 2024, pending the fulfilment of his bail condition.

EFCC declares former minister Agunloye wanted

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that EFCC declared Olu Agunloye, former minister of power and steel, wanted over fraud allegation. Agunloye served as a minister under the administration of President Olusegun Obasanjo (1999-2007).

In a Facebook post on Tuesday evening, the EFCC asked any Nigerian who knows the whereabouts of the former minister to report to the nearest police station or inform the anti-graft agency.

EFCC arraigns Kano couple over N410m fraud

A couple, Aisha Salihu Malkohi (a.k.a Ummitah, Arab Money) and her husband, Abubakar Abubakar Sadiq Mahmoud (at large) were arraigned before Justice Aisha Mahmud of the Kano State High Court sitting in Kano.

The EFCC arraigned the couple on five-count charges bordering on misappropriation of funds to the tune of N410,518,000

Source: Legit.ng