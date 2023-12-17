A Nigerian lady shared her views on the healthy rivalry between Abdul Samad Rabiu, the founder of BUA Group, and Aliko Dangote, the chairman of Dangote Group

She noted that the BUA founder had also emulated Dangote by starting the construction of his own refinery

She acknowledged that the fierce rivalry between the two Nigerian tycoons might be evident, but she predicted that it would benefit the Nigerian economy in the long run

She wrote:

“Nawa. BUA / its owner Abdul Rabiu just dey track dey follow Dangote/ Aliko Dangote back to back... in every area of his endeavor. Now BUA is building a 200,000 pd Oil Refinery on Akwa Ibom State... to produce Petroleum products for Nigeria and Africa. I understand the BUA Refinery is going live for production in 2024. I like the competition though...for the market.”

