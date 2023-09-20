A tricycle rider, Auwalu Salisu, has revealed how he was being mocked for returning N15 million to the Chadian owner

Salisu discovered the money after dropping off his passengers who boarded from the Yankaba area of Kano

He said some of his friends said he will never be rich again because that was his first and last chance

Kano state - A tricycle rider, Auwalu Salisu, who returned N15 million to the Chadian owner said some of his friends are not happy with his decision.

The 22-year-old said some of his friends said he would never be rich again because that was his last chance to become rich, Daily Trust reported.

During the weekend, Salisu discovered the money, comprising CFA and Naira, inside his tricycle after dropping off his passengers.

The young tricycle rider took the money to his mother, who asked him to search for the owner.

The Chadian owner was able to trace the money through radio announcements and rewarded Salisu with the sum of N400,000.

My friends said I'll never be rich again

“Some of my friends were not happy with what I did. But that is not a problem for me. So far as my conscience is clear, I am ok. They said I am mad and don’t know what I am doing. Some even said I will never be rich again, and that this is my first and last chance.

“While others are praising and commending me for what I did, people are trooping to our house to congratulate me and my parents for what I did. I appreciate Almighty God for that.”

