FCT, Abuja - The Supreme Court ordered the continuation of the trial of Nnamdi Kanu, the detained leader of the controversial Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

A five-member panel of the Supreme Court announced the verdict on Friday, December 15.

Legit.ng captures 3 key points from the apex court's judgement.

1) Kanu’s 'release' reversed

The Supreme Court overruled a judgement by the Appeal Court that dismissed the terrorism charges against Kanu, 56.

The apex court ruled that even though the IPOB leader was controversially arrested and transferred to Nigeria from Kenya after he violated his bail conditions, his trial could proceed.

2) 'Kanu unlawfully brought back' - Supreme Court

The court held that although the Nigerian government was reckless and unlawfully rendered Kanu from Kenya, such an unlawful act has not divested any court from proceeding with trial.

The court concluded that no Nigerian law was cited in the suit seeking Kanu’s release on mere unlawful abduction from Kenya.

3) Extraordinary rendition controversy

The act of extraordinary rendition has been regularly mentioned by Kanu's supporters against the FG.

According to the court, at the moment, the remedy is for Kanu to file a civil matter against the act instead of removing the powers of the courts to continue with his trial for alleged criminal charges.

One of the judges who delivered the judgement reportedly said:

“Our law is that evidence illegality obtained is valid before the court. A violation of Mr Kanu’s right should have been by way of civil proceedings. That is not our law for now."

Some social media users have been reacting furiously to this stance.

@Nichola48908872 wrote on X:

"@UN_HRC, @UNWatch, the Supreme Court in Nigeria said extraordinary rendition is not enough gov crime that can lead to stopping of trial... Before ur eyes nigeria broke international law. Justice is all we ask for."

@Spot_On_Media1 commented:

"The Supreme Court of Nigeria has made illegality become a norm. You upheld that invasion of his home was unconstitutional, his extraordinary rendition illegal. Then why not set him free before saying he should face trial? Mazi Nnamdi Kanu was never afraid of trial."

Kanu's lawyer, Barrister Aloy Ejimakor, tweeted:

"After condemning the extraordinary rendition, the Supreme Court went on to hold that Nigerian jurisprudence has not developed to the point of recognizing rendition as a barrier to trial. That is wrong, because it implies that Nigerian jurisprudence is retrograde."

Supreme Court gives verdict on Kanu's fate

Earlier, Legit.ng reported the Supreme Court dismissed the judgement of the Court of Appeal that discharged and acquitted Kanu on the case of treason levelled against him by the federal government.

According to the Supreme Court, Kanu was illegally brought to Nigeria from Kenya after he jumped bail. Such would not have happened if the embattled leader of IPOB had not jumped the jurisdiction to continue his trial.

