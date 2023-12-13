Ekiti State governor Abiodun Oyebanji has appointed 162 aides to help steer the ship of his administration for the next four years

However, his appointment has been criticised by netizens who described it as a waste of state funds

These appointees comprise senior special assistants, special assistants, technical assistants and others

Ado, Ekiti - Governor Abiodun Oyebanji of Ekiti State has appointed 162 aides as part of his four-year administrative tenure.

This was confirmed in a statement released on the state government's official X handle on Wednesday, December 13.

The statement reads partly:

"In fulfilment of his promise to make more political appointments after the conclusion of the local government election, Ekiti State Governor, Mr Biodun Oyebanji has approved the appointment of Senior Special Assistants (SSAs), Technical Advisors (TAs) and Special Assistants (SAs), to man specific offices in the government."

According to the statement issued by Mr. Yinka Oyebode, the Governor's Special Adviser on Media, the recent appointment marks the initiation of the initial batch of two to be revealed.

These appointments will become effective starting January 1, 2024.

While congratulating the recently appointed individuals, Governor Oyebanji encouraged them to view their new roles as a chance to serve the state's residents and actively contribute to the progress outlined in the administration's development plan.

Netizen reacts to Oyebanji's appointment

Meanwhile, netizens greeted the appointment with mixed reactions.

Some netizens congratulated the appointees, while others condemned the outrageous number of appointees released by the governor.

Reactions below:

Kingsley Onwukwe wrote:

"SSA Igbo given a sense of belonging to Igbos in Ekiti even with the undoing rivalry between both tribes is unprecedented. You won’t find it anywhere else. Thank you Uncommon Governor."

@nezzylina wrote:

"How and why should Ekiti have four SSAs for igbo. What is wrong with our so called leaders in yorubaland. All these liberalism and we will still be labelled tribalisic ontop numerous insults. Do we even have just one SSA for yoruba in the whole of southeast?"

Arakunrin Mojeed Adetokunbo Ojeola wrote:

"I hope they all work to drive with innovation, creativity and result oriented minds that will project Ekiti State to the next level of growth and development."

Adeyemi V. Damilola wrote:

"It's the people saying "congratulations" for me, lol. I think this governor would at least be serious and not waste scarce and meager resources like his predecessor, but here we are. Over 150 advisers and assistants! For what na."

