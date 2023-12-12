FG under President Tinubu, faces a potential showdown with labour unions over the alleged non-sustenance of the N35,000 wage award, a move that could lead to strike action

Reacting, the head of information at the NLC, Benson Upah, described the government's failure as "dishonorable"

Despite assurances from the Accountant General of the Federation, that plans are underway to disburse the wage awards, workers remain skeptical and demand swift resolution

FCT, Abuja - Workers in the Federal Civil Service have expressed dissatisfaction as the government, led by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, reportedly failed to continue the payment of the N35,000 wage award, which was initially introduced in response to the removal of the fuel subsidy.

The wage award agreed upon in May 2023, was only paid for September, leading to growing discontent among civil servants

Recall that Tinubu following the fuel subsidy removal, agreed to pay N35,000 to federal civil servants under the Consolidated Public Service Salary Structure.

The government, in a memo signed by the chairman, National Salaries Wages and Income Commission, Ekpo Nta, stated that the payment of the wage award would begin to take effect from September 1, 2023.

However, recent findings indicated that the government only paid the wage award for September as disclosed by senior civil servants in the core ministries, departments and agencies.

Reacting, the head of information at the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Benson Upah in an interview with The Punch on Monday, December 11, said:

“This betrays the government’s dishonorable intentions and is completely unacceptable.”

Upah added that his development may lead to a nationwide industrial action, if the government fail to address the matter.

Speaking with The Punch in Abuja on Monday, the spokesperson for the Office of the Accountant General of the Federation, Bawa Mokwa, allayed the fears of civil servants.

Mokwa noted that plans were ongoing to ensure that civil servants receive their wage awards.

“The process is ongoing. They will be paid. The process to pay the wage awards has commenced.”

