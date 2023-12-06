Tinuola Aina, the elder sister of Nobel Laureate, Professor Wole Soyinka, has passed on at 90-year-old

Lagos state - The Nobel Laureate, Professor Wole Soyinka, has lost his elder sister, Tinuola Aina, at the age of 90.

According to Aina’s family, she died on November 7, 2023, The Punch reported.

This was disclosed in a statement released on Tuesday, December 5, containing her funeral rites

The statement revealed that the late Aina’s service of songs will hold on Thursday, December 7 in Lagos.

While on Friday, December 8, a private interment will take place in Lagos, to conclude the two-day rites.

Who is Tinuola Aina?

Tinuola Aina was the first of seven children of her parents, Mr. Samuel Ayodele Soyinka, and Mrs. Grace Eniola Soyinka (neé Harrison)

She was born on April 29, 1933, at Ake Vicarage, Abeokuta in Ogun state.

Her father was a school teacher while her mother was a trader-homemaker.

According to Vanguard, Tinuola got married to Dr. Kola Aina in 1963.

She was the principal of the Nursing and Midwifery School at LUTH in 1986, a position she held until her retirement in 1993

