The United States Embassy in Nigeria said it has interviewed over 115,000,000 Nigerians for visa applications in 2023

The mission said it is tackling all visa-related hitches and those issues would fully become a thing of the past.

The head, Mr David Greene persons desiring to travel to the US to apply early and ensure that the visa requests are tied to the event

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5-year-experience covering metro and government policy

FCT, Abuja - No fewer than 115,000, Nigerians, in addition to 30,000 students have been interviewed by the United States for visa applications in 2023.

The head of the US Embassy in Nigeria, Mr. David Greene, made this known during an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria in Abuja on Sunday, December 3, The Punch reported.

US embassy promises to tackle visa related hitches Photo Credit: ANDREW HARNIK/POOL/AFP

Source: Getty Images

“What folks do not know is that this year, we have interviewed more than 115,000 Nigerians.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

“This is in addition to 30,000 students. Hundreds of thousands of students have had the opportunity to seek visas from the US."

Greene said the US embassy is tackling all visa-related hitches and those issues would fully become a thing of the past.

As reported by NAN, he disclosed that the mission is doing everything within its power to tackle such challenges.

“We are doing the best we can to get proper ways for all the categories and after having an enormous backlog as a result of COVID-19 and all that.

“We have made great progress though. In March, we instituted a five-year term for visas to the US”

He urged persons desiring to travel to the US to apply early and ensure that the visa requests are tied to events.

US Embassy increases visa fees for Nigerians planning to 'Japa'

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the US Embassy in Nigeria announced increased fees for processing non-immigrant visa (NIV) applications.

In a statement on its website, the embassy said the new fees for various visa categories will be implemented from June 17, 2023.

The changes are in response to the Department of State's recently published Final Rule concerning non-immigrant visa application processing fees.

What Nigerians need to know about securing U.S. visitor visa

Foreigners from all countries, including Nigeria, who wish to apply for short-term visas to the U.S. for various purposes may need sufficient information about getting a permit.

Visitors must understand the requirements before applying for any visa types available to foreigners. Visitor visas are grouped into categories B-1 for tourism and category B-2 for both business and tourism purposes, as per information on the US Consulate website.

Source: Legit.ng