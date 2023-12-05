The United Kingdom has announced new stricter visa rules for migrants wishing to move to the country

It raised the minimum salary threshold for a skilled wishing to move to the country

The new rule also exempted healthcare workers and international students from bringing dependents

The United Kingdom has announced it would increase the minimum salary threshold for a skilled worker visa and prevent overseas health and social staff from bringing family dependents

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s office harped on the proposals as the most considerable measure of legal migration ever.

Prime Minister moves to stop the number of migrants to the UK

But analysts said the move would destroy the state-run National Health Service (NHS), which is facing staff shortages.

According to reports, immigration is set to be a critical issue in nationwide elections in January 2025, which the Labour Party is favored to win.

Sunak has promised to reduce new arrivals and has faced pressure since reports released in November revealed that net migration to the UK hit an all-time in 2022.

Office of the National Statistics (ONS) stated that the number of people who came to the UK in 2022 was about 745,000 more than the number who left.

Interior Ministry raises minimum salary requirements for migrant workers

The Interior Minister, James Cleverly, said the move will result in 300,000 fewer people coming to the UK in coming years.

Per Cleverly, skilled foreign workers applying for a UK visa would have to earn £38,700 ($48,860), an increase from the £26,200 and in line with the median full-time wage.

Cleverly exempted health and social workers but stated they would be stopped from bringing family dependents.

NHS workers said the changes might affect care workers from coming to the UK.

The interior minister also raised the minimum income for family visas to £38,700 and confirmed restrictions on international students bringing dependents.

He reiterated that Britain would increase the surcharge migrants pay to access the NHS by 66% to £1,035.

Prime Minister Sunak is struggling to reduce the number of irregular arrivals crossing the Channels from northern France on small boats.

Reports say about 30,000 have taken the dangerous crossing this year.

The government had planned to deport asylum seekers to Rwanda, but the courts struck down the move in November.

A previous report by Legit.ng has said that most care workers in the UK are from Nigeria, India, and Zimbabwe.

