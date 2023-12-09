Sheikh Yabo, a prominent Islamic scholar in Sokoto, expressed concern over the mistaken bombing of villagers by the Nigerian Army during the Maulud celebration in Kaduna

The cleric highlighted a pattern of such incidents primarily occurring in the northern region, emphasising the lack of similar incidents in the southern parts of the country

Yabo lamented the challenges faced by the north, including attacks by bandits, hunger, and the military's role in harming the populace, calling for unity and divine intervention for protection

Sokoto - Sheikh Yabo, a renowned Sokoto-based Islamic scholar, has reacted to the mistaken bombing of villagers by the Nigerian Army during the Maulud celebration at Tudun Biri village, Kaduna state.

The influential cleric said the northern region is bleeding, adding that most of the error bombings happened in the northern region without a single one occurring in the south, Daily Trust reported.

“It was not the first time the bombs were dropped on innocent people by security agencies, and they will claim it was a mistake. They once targeted IDPs in Borno. Same in Yobe, they also dropped a bomb in Nasarawa, and now it happened in Kaduna," Sheikh Yabo said.

“Till date, the military has not made any error bombing in Southern or eastern parts of this country. It always happens in the north because of our lack of unity.

“North is bleeding, bandits kill us, hunger kills us, and the military that are supposed to protect us are also killing us. This is too much for us. Who do we report to if not Allah, and we are telling him to have mercy on us and protect us."

Kaduna accidental bombing: Death toll hits 120

Meanwhile, a previous report indicates that the death toll in the mistaken bombing had hit 120, according to the officials of Amnesty International who visited the affected area.

Some of the survivors said they were bombed twice during the incident.

The military airstrike was meant to flush out terrorists on Sunday night, December 3, but accidentally hit the civilians during the celebration of Maulud Nabiyy at Tudun Biri.

Kaduna bombing: Northern senators donate N58m

Meanwhile, a delegation from the Northern Senators Forum has visited the injured victims and families of the deceased in Kaduna.

The delegation, led by Senator Abdul Ningi (Chairman) and Senator Abdul'aziz Yari Abubakar (Shattiman Zamfara), conveyed heartfelt condolences to the affected families and extended their support during this challenging period.

Senator Ningi, as the chairman of the forum, disclosed a substantial donation of N58 million to the victims from the 58 northern senators.

