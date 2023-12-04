Peter Obi has reacted to the decision of the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike to spend N15 billion on a new residence for Kashim Shettima

Obi said the decision is shocking because many Nigerians don't know where their next meal will come from

According to Obi, 99.9% of Nigerians can only dream of living in the current residence of the Vice President

FCT, Abuja - The presidential candidate of the Labour Party(LP) Peter Obi, has lambasted the minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Nyesom Wike, for planning to spend N15 billion on a new residence for the vice president, Kashim Shettima.

Obi said it is shocking and disheartening that Wike wants to spend such an amount of money on Shettima’s residence considering the many important challenges facing the country.

Peter Obi said it's disheartening that Wike plans to spend N15bn on Shettima's residence Photo Credit: Mr Peter Obi/Kashim Shettima/Nyesom Wike

He stated this via his X page (formerly known as Twitter) @PeterObi, on Monday, December 4.

The former Anambra state governor said Shettima has a residence because N2.5 billion was included for the renovation of his residence in the Supplementary Budget.

Obi added that N3 billion was also allocated for the renovation of Shettima’s residence in Lagos, making it a total of N20.5b for the housing of the Vice President.

He said 99.9% of Nigerians can only dream of living in the current residence of the Vice President

The LP presidential candidate said the decision is shocking as Nigeria is not just the world’s poverty capital, but many Nigerians don't know where their next meal will come from.

He said more people are falling into poverty the nation’s health facilities have collapsed, and unemployment is skyrocketing.

