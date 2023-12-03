More positive reviews have continued to greet the 2024 appropriation bill presented by President Bola Tinubu before the National Assembly

Former member of the House of Representatives Robinson Uwak described it as the people's budget

Uwak stated that President Tinubu's budget could revitalise the Nigerian economy and alleviate poverty for Nigerians

FCT, Abuja - Former House of Representatives member Robinson Uwak has hailed President Bola Tinubu and his team for successfully presenting the 2024 Appropriation Bill to the National Assembly.

The budget, totalling N27.5 trillion and named "A Budget of Renewed Hope," places emphasis on security, the economy, education, and poverty alleviation.

Uwak believes that this budget will positively impact the lives of Nigerian citizens and will serve as a catalyst for economic rejuvenation.

He said:

“We believe that the effective implementation of the budget will ensure value for money and measurable growth and overall wellbeing of Nigerians."

He highlights the allocation of unprecedented figures to sectors like security, which is expected to create job opportunities for Nigerians.

Uwak lauds NASS promptness

Uwak further explains that increased spending on security and defense will enable farmers to return to their fields, contributing to food production, and human capital expenditure will strengthen various aspects of national development.

Expressing optimism, Uwak anticipates heightened activity in infrastructure and the economy.

He also applauds the National Assembly for promptly attending to the budget.

Uwak said:

“After the budget presentation, we saw the expeditious action by the National Assembly to pass it through the second reading, thus providing hope of an early passage and implementation.”

Why Tinubu’s budget lacks strategic plan to improve Nigerians

Meanwhile, President Tinubu faces a litmus test to prove doubters and opposition wrong after presenting the N27.5 trillion 2024 appropriation bill.

There are criticisms that the budget lacks the potency to curb the sufferings and hardship of Nigerians.

Executive director of the Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre (CISLAC), Auwal Musa Rafsanjani, said the budget needed more clarity in strategically delivering its objectives.

