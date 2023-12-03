In a statement, President Tinubu addressed the controversy around Atiku Abubakar's $100 million INTEL shares

The Nigerian leader explained that the termination of contracts between NPA and INTEL in 2020 led to a significant drop in Nigeria's annual revenue from boat service operations

However, Tinubu's statement affirmed that Atiku has no interest in INTEL at the moment the current government did not terminate their contract

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has cleared the air on the controversy surrounding Atiku Abubakar's $100 million Intels shares.

President Tinubu reveals truth behind the much talked about Atiku's $100 million INTEL shares. Photo credit: Atiku Abubakar, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Tinubu finally speaks on Atiku's shares

The Presidency in a statement issued on Sunday, December 3, explained in detail the termination of contracts between the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) and Integrated Logistic Services Nigeria Limited (INTEL Nigeria Limited) in 2020.

According to the presidency, the contract was terminated due to Nigeria's annual revenue, which dropped from over $200 million to around $50 million after the termination..

This was made known in a statement shared by Tinubu's special assistant on social media, DOlusegun via X page, on Sunday, December 3.

The presideny disclosed that Atiku had sold his stake in the port over three years ago, and the idea of political patronage should be disregarded, according to the statement.

INTEL is now fully owned by Orleal Investment Group, which acquired Atiku's shares for over $100 million, ending the working relationship of his sons, Adamu and Aminu Atiku Abubakar, with the company, Presidency confirmed.

Part of the statement reads below:

"INTEL's operations were temporarily halted due to a lack of operational capacity and experience among the new handlers, impacting revenue generation.

"President Tinubu, upon assuming office, assigned officials to investigate revenue leakage, identifying the boat operations contract as a window through which Nigeria lost over $150 million annually.

"Conflict resolution efforts led to an endorsement for INTEL to resume operations in November 2023.

"A reminder that former Vice President Atiku had already sold his stake in the port over 3 years ago and any idea of political patronage should be disregarded.

- It is therefore delusional to believe either of the claims making round that Alhaji Atiku still has interest in Intel or that President Tinubu returned their contract because he bought shares in the company.

$150m annually over unnecessary clouts. President Tinubu will succeed."

