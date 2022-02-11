A Nigerian pastor based on Ondo state, Prophetess Sarah Abuloye, has landed in prison over a serious offence

Abuloye who is the founder of a church in Igbara-Oke was accused of a killing one Adefunke Aselogbon alongside others who are at large

The prosecutor in charge of the case want the prophetess remanded in prison pending the advice from the state prosecutions department

Akure, Ondo state - Prophetess Sarah Abuloye, the founder of a church in Igbara-Oke in Ifedore local government area of Ondo state, has been remanded in the correctional centre over the death of a church member.

TVC News reported that the court to remand the female cleric in prison was issued by a magistrate court sitting in Akure.

Source: Getty Images

Prophetess Abuloye, aged 49, had been arrested for allegedly having a hand in the death of the deceased.

The prosecutor, Obalasa Ajiboye, informed the court that the cleric and others at large killed one Adefunke Aselogbon, aged 37, and dumped her remains in a bush behind her church on Thursday, January 6.

He urged the court to remand the defendant in prison custody pending the outcome of advice from the state Director of Public Prosecutions while also hinting that the body of the deceased had been deposited at the mortuary.

Fatoyinbo accused of being responsible for church member's death

In a related development, Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo, the founder of a former Chorister at Commonwealth of Zion Assembly (COZA) in Abuja, was recently accused of owing salaries of church workers.

Nnenna Kalu-Ude, a former chorister at the church made the allegation, saying many of the persons affected were afraid to speak up.

She also accused the pastor and his wife of being responsible for the death of her friend, Tega, who was also a choir member, saying she was maltreated. The husband of the deceased, however, denied Kalu-Ude's allegation.

Pastor jailed for stealing church’s $90,000, N4.5m

In another report, Pastor Afolabi Samuel has been sentenced to three years’ imprisonment. He was sentenced for stealing $90,000 and N4.5m belonging to a church.

Samuel who is a pastor of the Living Faith Church, aka Winners’ Chapel, was sentenced by a Lagos State Special Offences Court in Ikeja.

The accountant and the church’s treasurer was arraigned before Justice Mojisola Dada on two counts of conspiracy and stealing by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

