The president-general of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, said the association cannot defend any Igbos who flout Lagos construction laws

Iwuanyanwu said Igbos developed Lagos by making swampy lands habitable by building businesses, homes, schools

According to The Ohanaeze president-general, Igbo forebearers are the heroes of what we have as the strong Lagos of today

Lagos state - The president-general of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, said Igbos developed Lagos by making swampy lands habitable.

Iwuanyanwu said Igbo forebears” are the “heroes” of the Lagos state of today for investing to make Lagos befitting as the federal capital territory, TheCable reported.

“Igbos converted swampy lands to habitable places and developed Lagos”: Says Ohanaeze Ndigbo Photo Credit: Chief Dr. Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu CFR

He stated this while speaking during a press briefing on Friday, December 1.

The Ohanaeze president-general said:

“The Igbo forebearers, most of whom are dead today, rose to the challenge of that time. The challenge of that time was investment to make Lagos befitting as the federal capital territory. That is how the Igbos moved to Lagos a sense of patriotism.

“Igbos converted swampy lands to habitable places. They built businesses, homes, schools, and developed Lagos. The Igbo forebearers are the heroes of the time, the heroes of what we have as the strong Lagos of today.

Speaking on the ongoing demolition in Lagos, Iwuanyanwu said it will be difficult for Ohanaeze to defend any Igbos who flout Lagos construction laws.

Iwuanyanwu said he understands that demolished houses were found guilty of contravening the land acquisition laws.

“On the demolition of houses of Igbos, I have not gotten the fact, but the information I have from the government is that some of the houses are built on roads and drainage lines,” We have to obey the laws of the land. Wherever we are, if you want to build a house, buy and register the land properly. Apply for approval from the government agency. Then you can be rest assured that Ohanaeze will defend you.

“But if you go on to build on drainage lines and roads, you failed to abide by the law of the land and did not get approvals, it will be be difficult to support you in any way.”

