President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has congratulated Tariye Gbadegesin on her appointment as CEO of the Climate Investment Funds (CIF)

Tariye became the first African to occupy the coveted seat, a feat President Tinubu described as a win for Nigeria

The financial investment expert will resume her role in March 2024, taking over the helm of affairs from Mafalda Duarte

Legit.ng journalist Segun Adeyemi has over 9 years of experience covering political events, civil societies, courts, and metro

President Bola Tinubu has hailed the appointment of Nigeria's investment guru, Tariye Gbadegesin, who was appointed the CEO of the Climate Investment Funds (CIF)

The CIF is a multilateral fund accelerating climate action in over 70 developing countries. CIF deploys highly concessional finance to empower transformations in clean energy, resilience, nature-based solutions, and other areas.

Tariye Gbadegesin is the first African appointed as CEO of Climate Investment Funds. Photo Credit: Facebook

Source: Facebook

Tariye becomes first African to occupy CIF top seat

Tariye became the first African to emerge as the CEO of the multilateral organisation.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

In a statement issued on Thursday, November 30, President Tinubu described her appointment as a win for Nigeria.

He said:

"I am immensely proud to congratulate Tariye Gbadegesin on her landmark appointment as CEO of the Climate Investment Funds.

"Tariye's appointment is not just a personal achievement but also a proud moment for Nigeria.

"Her wealth of experience in climate finance and sustainable infrastructure places her at the forefront of the global fight against climate change."

President Tinubu stated that Nigeria stands firmly behind Tariye, stressing that her contribution would "leave an indelible mark in the global effort to combat climate change as we move towards a greener, more sustainable future."

Tariye is expected to fully resume her role in March 2024 as she replaces Mafalda Duarte, who exited CIF in July to lead the Green Climate Fund.

Tinubu makes 10 crucial appointments in ministry of finance

In another report, the formation of the Ministry of Finance Incorporated (MOFI) board of directors has been made official.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on Friday, November 24, approved ten individuals for appointment in the ministry.

The president charged them to exhibit the utmost professionalism and gave them several conditions on the job.

Source: Legit.ng