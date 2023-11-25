The formation of the Ministry of Finance Incorporated (MOFI) board of directors has been made official

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on Friday, November 24, approved ten individuals for appointment in the ministry

The president charged them to exhibit the utmost professionalism and gave them several conditions on the job

State House, Abuja - President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of ten individuals to serve on the Ministry of Finance Incorporated (MOFI) board of directors.

The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Chief Ajuri Ngelale, disclosed this in a statement on Friday, November 24.

The statement reads partly:

"President Tinubu places a premium on accurate and purposeful performance assessment of both commercial and non-commercial government-owned enterprises, as well as on consistently attaining the highest returns possible on all investments made in trust of the Nigerian people. "

Full list of the board of directors at ministry of Finance incorporated

As contained in the statement, the new board members include:

(1) Dr. Shamsudeen Usman — Board Chairman

(2) Dr. Armstrong Ume Takang — CEO/Managing Director

(3) Mr. Tajudeen Datti Ahmed — Executive Director, Portfolio Management

(4) Mr. Femi Ogunseinde — Executive Director, Investment Management

(5) Mrs. Oluwakemi Owonubi — Executive Director, Risk

(6) Mrs. Fatima Nana Mede — Non-Executive Director

(7) Mr. Ike Chioke — Non-Executive Director

(8) Ms. Chantelle Abdul — Non-Executive Director

(9) Mr. Alheri Nyako — Non-Executive Director

(10) Mr. Bolaji Rafiu Elelu — Non-Executive Director

Meanwhile, President Tinubu noted that he "expects nothing less than the highest level of results-driven performance from this highly experienced and qualified MOFI Board and Management team."

