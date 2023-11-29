Ogun customs makes some stunning revelations about the activities of smugglers in the state

The customs in Ogun area 1 command discovered live ammunition hidden in bags of rice by smugglers

Amadu Shuaibu, the command commander, confirmed the development to newsmen on Wednesday and vowed to combat smuggling activities in its entirety

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements

Ogun state, Abeokuta - The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) Ogun state command, on Wednesday, November 29, disclosed it intercepted 975 rounds of red star live cartridges concealed in five bags of rice.

Ogun Customs nab smugglers who hid ammunition in bags of rice. Photo credit: @CustomsNG

Source: Twitter

Customs clampdown on smugglers in Ogun state, discover ammunition in rice bags

The ammunition was hidden in a bush along Palace/Ayetoro Road in the Imeko Afon local government area of the state.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

The seizure was said to have been made on Monday, November 27, following an intelligence report after which some officials were deployed to confront those bringing the ammunition into the country.

The acting customs area controller, Ogun area 1 command, deputy comptroller Amadu Shuaibu, confirmed the development to newsmen at the Idiroko border on Wednesday.

In a statement issued via its website and shared on its X page (formerly Twitter), Shuaibu reiterated the command's resolve to promote national security and the country's economic well-being.

Troops, DSS foil planned Boko Haram attack in Kano, recover guns, bombs

In another development, joint troops of the Nigerian Army and the Department of State Services have successfully averted an imminent attack on Kano by insurgents.

In a dawn raid operation carried out on the terrorists' hideout on Friday, November 3, 2023, troops of the 3 Brigade Nigerian Army, in close cooperation with the Department of State Services (DSS), conducted a well-coordinated raid operation in Gezawa LGA of Kano state.

The director, Army Public Relations, Brig.-Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu made this known in a statement issued in Abuja, sighted by Legit.ng on the X page (formerly Twitter) of the Nigerian Army.

Source: Legit.ng