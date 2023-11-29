President Bola Tinubu has explained seven important things his administration will tackle with the 2024 budget he presented to the Joint National Assembly on Wednesday

According to a statement from the presidency, Tinubu is expected to spend N27.5 trillion while N8.25 trillion would be spent to service Nigeria's debt, among other breakdowns

Tinubu revealed his economic plan and security strategy in the 2024 project he presented to the National Assembly

FCT, Abuja - President Bola Tinubu has listed his priorities in the 2024 N27.5 trillion Appropriation Bill he presented to the Joint National Assembly on Wednesday, November 28.

Addressing the lawmakers during the presentation of the 2024 budget, the president promised a total overhauling of the internal security of the country to enhance the capabilities of the enforcement so that lives, properties and investments in the country can be safeguarded.

Highlights of Tinubu's budget for 2023

Source: Twitter

Tinubu lists priorities in the 2024 budget

According to a statement from the presidency, Tinubu said his 2024 budget will prioritise human capital development with special attention to children. He added that human capital remained the major critical resource needed for national development.

President Tinubu also disclosed that his administration planned to work on a stable macroeconomic environment to ensure private investment and utilise economic growth.

Tinubu told National Assembly that his government will put in place business and investment measures that are friendly enough to sustain growth.

Highlights of 2024 budget of Tinubu

Below are the seven highlights of Tinubu's 2024 budget:

Nigeria's national defence and internal security Macro-economic stability Human capital development Social security Local job creation Investment environment optimization Poverty reduction

In the breakdown of the budget, the president said:

"Accordingly, an aggregate expenditure of 27.5 trillion naira is proposed for the Federal Government in 2024, of which the non-debt recurrent expenditure is 9.92 trillion naira while debt service is projected to be 8.25 trillion naira and capital expenditure is 8.7 trillion naira. Nigeria remains committed to meeting its debt obligations. Projected debt service is 45% of the expected total revenue."

See the statement here:

