Officials of Nigeria's para-military agency, NSCDC, have been accused of high-handedness and brutality

The latest incident involved NSCDC personnel and students of a secondary school in Abuja, Nigeria's capital city

The shooting by the NSCDC officials led to a protest and subsequent arrest of the alleged errant officers

FCT, Abuja - The police, on Wednesday, November 29, arrested and detained three personnel of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) for shooting two students of Senior Secondary School, Life Camp.

The school is within Jabi and Gwarinpa areas of the federal capital territory (FCT), .

The incident occurred around 11.20 am on Wednesday.

According to The Punch, the two gunshot victims are receiving treatment at the Gwarinpa Hospital.

The cause of the shooting cannot be immediately ascertained, but the NSCDC personnel attached to the FCT command of the agency were at the school to provide security during an ongoing examination.

Colleagues protest

Following the shooting, some angry students vandalised three patrol vans belonging to the NSCDC.

When contacted, Josephine Adeh, the FCT police spokesperson, confirmed the incident. She stated that her colleagues have restored peace in the affected area.

Adeh said:

“Two injured students are currently receiving treatment, and the CP, Haruna Garba has ordered the commencement of an investigation into the incident.”

Meanwhile, the FCT command of the NSCDC has yet to comment on the development.

Efforts to get comments from the spokesperson for the FCT NSCDC, Comfort Okomanyi, were unsuccessful.

NSCDC officials shoot vigilante in Bayelsa

In a piece of related news, Legit.ng reported that there was tension in the Ikarama area of Yenagoa local government area (LGA) of Bayelsa state as youths protested following the alleged killing of a local vigilante member by a team of the NSCDC.

The incident happened when the NSCDC team arrested a woman in place of her suspected husband and an argument with the local vigilante group ensued.

NSCDC officer shoots senatorial candidate in Imo

Legit.ng also reported that an officer of the NSCDC shot dead Ndubuisi Emenike, a senatorial candidate in Imo state.

Emenike was shot dead when his security aide from the NSCDC mistakenly fired his rifle at a function in the Isiala Mbano LGA of Imo state.

