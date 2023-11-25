Despite meticulous security measures across the Kano metropolis, the expected surge of APC and NNPP supporters did not materialize on Saturday

The deserted streets painted a stark contrast to the earlier enthusiasm surrounding the planned rallies, as supporters from both parties stayed away

Rabiu Suleiman Bichi, the Director-General of the Gawuna/Garo Campaign Organisation, said the APC the security of lives and properties is the primary reason for suspending the rally

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements

Kano state, Kano - The proposed planned mega rally and protest slated for Saturday, by supporters of the All Progressive Congress (APC) and the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) in Kano state have failed.

The planned protests by Abba Yusuf's supporters have been shelved. Photo credit: Abba Kabir Yusuf, Kano state police command

Source: Facebook

APC, NNPP cancel protest, rally in Kano state

The planned rally failed to see the light of day, following heavy security measures put in place across the metropolis, Channels TV reported.

Earlier, Kano police warned members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the New Nigeria People's Party (NNPP) in the state against planned protests.

Legit.ng understands that the two top parties in Kano plan to hold protests simultaneously on Saturday, November 25.

This is following the recent ruling of the Appeal Court, Abuja, which declared a controversial verdict on the governorship election judgement.

However, on Saturday, the streets remained deserted as no supporters were sighted, contrary to the earlier planned agendas.

Reacting, the director-general of the Gawuna/Garo Campaign Organisation, Rabiu Suleiman Bichi,said concerns over the security of lives and properties is the paramount reason.

He said:

“Looking at the issues of security of properties and lives that are at stake, we have shelved the plan.”

Contrary to earlier indications, the NNPP’s state Chairman, Hashim Sulaiman Dungurawa, had denied any plans of a protest. However, there were reports of some groups of supporters standing by the original plan despite the official rebuttal.

Kano: Omokri stands with judiciary

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that prominent social media commentator, Reno Omokri, said if anybody has tangible proof that the justices of the Appeal Court who ruled on the disputed Kano governorship election were bribed, they should produce it.

Omokri, in a social media post, warned against political attacks on the Nigerian judiciary, especially after the Kano judgement which went against the ruling NNPP.

Appeal Court: Gov Yusuf remains sacked

Legit.ng also reported that the Court of Appeal insisted on its judgement sacking Governor Yusuf.

The chief registrar of the appellate court, Umar Bangari, restated that the certified true copy of the judgement confirmed the sacking of Gov Yusuf of the NNPP.

Source: Legit.ng