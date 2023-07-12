West African nations have been told to create jobs in order to absorb millions of "jobless but eager youths"

Nigerian-based security expert, Timothy Avele, said West African countries must strengthen their national institutions if they hope to defeat ISIS, Boko Haram and others

Avele counselled African nations to be fair in their political endeavours as terrorists hide under governmental injustices to perpetrate their crimes

Ikeja, Lagos state - A security expert, Timothy Avele, on Wednesday, July 12, said West African nations must find ways to create jobs in the cyberspace and strengthen national institutions if they hope to find lasting peace in their countries.

On Sunday, July 9, after he emerged as the new chairman of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) at the 63rd Ordinary Session of the Authority of Heads of State and Government on Sunday in Bissau, Guinea-Bissau, President Bola Tinubu pointedly said insecurity and creeping terrorism were stunting the progress and development of the region, PM News reported.

Security expert, Timothy Avele gives President Tinubu and other ECOWAS leaders tips on how to combat insecurity and terrorism in the region. Photo credits: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Timothy Avele

“Social media contributing to the rise of insecurity and terrorism in West Africa”, Avele

In recent years, West Africa has played host to terrorist groups such as Boko Haram, the Islamic State, Jama'at Nusrat al-Islam wal-Muslimin (JNIM), and Al-Qaeda.

Reacting to President Tinubu’s remarks, Avele, the managing director (MD) of Agent-X security company, reeled out some solutions African leaders can adopt in order to tackle the menace.

He told Legit.ng in an exclusive chat:

“Generally, insecurity is growing worldwide. However, this trend is increasing more in West Africa due to endemic corruption by the elites, politicians, and those in authority. This led to massive unemployment among the youths, as it is said that 'an idle hand is a devil's workshop'."

He continued:

“There is also the misuse of technology, especially the internet and social media is also contributing to the rise of insecurity and terrorism in West Africa. Anyone with a $20 Android phone with internet could browse how to manufacture any weapon or explosive.

“But aside from corruption and tech, the other major factor contributing to the surge of insecurity and terrorism in West Africa is political inequality. Because, terrorism anywhere, is used as a political weapon. Thus, West African nations must find ways to tackle endemic corruption especially in public institutions, create jobs in the cyberspace (this could absorb millions of jobless but eager youths), strengthen national institutions and be fair in their political endeavours."

