The budget by the government of Bola Tinubu in the year 2024 has been approved by the Federal Executive Council (FEC)

FEC on Monday, November 27, gives approval to the 2024 appropriation bill of N27.5 trillion

Tinubu is expected to present the budget which reflects the government's financial plans for the year 2024 to the National Assembly for final approval

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements

State House, Abuja - The Federal Executive Council (FEC) on Monday, November 27, approved the 2024 appropriation bill of N27.5 trillion, which will be presented to the National Assembly by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Tinubu is set to present the 2024 budget to the National Assembly following FEC's approval. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

Tinubu's 27.5 trillion budget approved by FEC

The FEC gave the approval on Monday at the weekly executive meeting presided over by Tinubu, The Cable reported.

The comes after FEC had on October 16 projected N26.01 trillion as expenses for the 2024 fiscal year while approving the Medium-Term Expenditure Framework for 2024 – 2026.

FEC affirmed that the administration would maintain the January – December budget implementation cycle.

The Council also noted that President Tinubu would soon present the 2024 appropriation bill to the National Assembly to ensure its ratification before December 31, 2023, NTA News reported.

Source: Legit.ng